Students can apply for state’s Optometry Scholarship program — to improve eye health of state’s citizens















Kentuckians interested in becoming optometrists may apply for the state's Optometry Scholarship program, administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Kentuckians need access to good, quality eye care, which is critical to a person’s overall health and wellness, and the Optometry Scholarship program helps students prepare to provide those services to even more of our people,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Through this opportunity, students can pursue their educational goals and know they are helping their community stay safe and healthy at the same time.”

The scholarship may be used at the Kentucky College of Optometry at the University of Pikeville; Indiana University College of Optometry in Bloomington; Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Optometry.

Applications for the 2022–2023 academic year may be submitted now. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1, 2021. Recipients will be notified in February 2022. Applicants must be Kentucky residents and U.S. citizens to be eligible for the scholarship program.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. It also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.