State police are investigating a US marshal-involved shooting death in Florence on Garden Drive















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The United States Marshals Service has requested the Kentucky State Police to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this week in Boone County.

The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, and at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service, KSP Critical Incident Response Team detectives responded to the scene in an investigation that remains ongoing.

According to state police, preliminary findings indicate the U.S. Marshals Service attempted to execute multiple arrest warrants on a subject, whom they have not identified. Through surveillance, the subject was located at a residence on Garden Drive in Florence. When the marshals made contact with the subject, the subject fired a weapon.

A brief standoff ensued before the subject was fired upon by law enforcement and struck. Lifesaving measures were attempted but the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers or members of the community were injured while the incident was taking place.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the state, as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

State police say they are committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation, and in order to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is the Kentucky State Police Standard Operating Procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.

Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.