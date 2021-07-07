Some surprises here — list of the most misspelled word in each state. Can you guess Kentucky’s?















Staff report

All Home Connections, an authorized sales agent of AT&T, compiled Google search data revealing every state’s most misspelled word.

It may not surprise you that, given the pandemic, the word “quarantine” came in as the most misspelled word of 2021.

But it may surprise you to know that the word “favorite” was the most misspelled word in Kentucky.

Apparently, Kentuckians just prefer the English spelling. (Look that up.)

Three states had trouble with “every,” which surprises everyone, with the most common misspelling being “evary.”

Now that you are out of “corn teen,” you might want to brush up on your spelling. Separate, confident, receive, piece, and believe are still on the often-misspelled (two ‘ss’) list.

Spelling is hard, even for the most articulate, say the experts at AT&T. How many “S”s are in Mississippi? Is it “there,” “their,” or “they’re”? What does “I” before “E” except after “C” even mean? Even some of the most commonly used words can make us break our pencil or keyboard as we stumble over our letters.

The AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched “how to spell” words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends. After diving into these numbers, they saw each state has its own spelling struggles, though there is some commonality across the U.S. And while some of these entries may surprise you, others (definitly) definitely will not.

Here’s how each state would not win the Spelling Bee:

Don’t blame us. We keep a well-worn dictionary handy.

See the full data here.