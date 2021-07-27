Retired Commonwealth’s Attorney Eddy Montgomery to lead AG’s Office of Special Prosecutions















Attorney General Daniel Cameron has hired Eddy F. Montgomery as the Director of the Office of Special Prosecutions within the Attorney General’s Office.

“Eddy is an experienced attorney with decades of success prosecuting complex cases,” said Attorney General Cameron. “During his more than 20 years of service as a Commonwealth’s Attorney, he gained respect across the Commonwealth for his dedication to seeking justice on behalf of crime victims and to upholding the rule of law.”

Montgomery most recently served as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 28th Judicial Circuit, covering Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle Counties until his retirement earlier this year. He is the longest-serving Commonwealth’s Attorney for that circuit. Prior to that position, he served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in the same circuit.

Montgomery also served as general counsel for the Kentucky Retirement Systems. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a Judge Advocate with the rank of Captain.

Montgomery is a graduate of the University of Louisville’s Louis D. Brandeis School of Law.

Outgoing Office of Special Prosecutions Director Tim Cocanougher will continue with the Attorney General’s Office on a part-time basis in order to spend more time with his family. During his tenure, Cocanougher oversaw the successful prosecution of several high-profile cases, including the recent conviction of former airline pilot Christian Martin for the murder of three Kentuckians.

