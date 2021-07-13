Pro golfer Steve Flesch earns his biggest payout of the year by placing 13th in U.S. Senior Open















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Professional golfer Steve Flesch of Union received $66,799 after finishing in a four-way tie for 13th place at the U.S. Senior Open that ended Sunday at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

It was the biggest payout of the year for the 54-year-old left-hander, who finished with a four-round total of 2-over-par 282. Jim Furyk topped the leaderboard with a 7-under 273 total.

In the third round on Saturday, Flesch birdied four of the last five holes and carded a 6-under 64 that put him among the leaders. But he had six bogeys and one double-bogey in Sunday’s final round and finished with a 4-over 74.

Flesch had his 22-year-old son, Griffin, carrying his golf bag during the tournament because his regular caddie is recovering from back surgery. In the final round, his son watched him chip in a shot from the sand trap for a birdie on No. 15.

Flesch has placed among the top 16 in three of the last four PGA Tour Champions events for golfers age 50 and over. His biggest payoff prior to Sunday was $48,800 for placing 12th at the American Family Insurance Classic on June 13. Two weeks later, he picked up $46,500 for placing 16th in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

A graduate of Covington Catholic High School and the University of Kentucky, Flesch joined the PGA Tour in 1998 and posted four tournament victories. He is now in his fifth season with PGA Tour Champions and won one event in 2018.

His total winnings as a touring pro are listed at $2,769,207 on the pgatour.com website.

Flesch was inducted into the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame in December of 2007. That was the year he won two PGA Tour events to become one of only four left-handers to win multiple titles. He has been an analyst for PGA tournaments on television and makes frequent appearances on The Golf Channel.