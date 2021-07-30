Northern Kentucky Young Professionals announces 2021 Next Generation Leader Award winners















The 2021 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) winners have been announced – and the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) are celebrating their accomplishments as they look towards building a brighter future for the region.

The NGLAs salute and applaud YPs ages 40 and under for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. For over 10 years, the NGLAs have celebrated talented young leaders and the continued impact that former NGLA Finalists and Award recipients are making throughout the region.

Recognized during an event at Hotel Covington, each of this year’s winners were chosen from a group of nearly 100 applications from across the region. The applications were then reviewed and narrowed down by a panel of judges to a group of 22 finalists in seven categories based on primary job responsibilities across several industries.

“Growing, attracting and most importantly retaining Northern Kentucky’s talent pool remains a crucial priority for our community,” said NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. “We host the NGLAs to celebrate the accomplishments of our young professionals who are engaged in our region’s well-being and have the desire to stay in their communities and make a difference. I’m so impressed by all of our finalists – they are the key to sustaining success in our region.”

The 2021 winners in each category are:

Education

Elsheika Pennerman, Beechwood High School Entrepreneurship

Mark Ramler, Mansion Hill Properties Medical & Healthcare Services

Angela Brunemann, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Professional Services

Ryan McLane, DBL Law Public Relations, Media and Marketing

Lauren Vogel, Scooter Media Public Service and Community Based Organizations

Jessica Fette, City of Erlanger Skilled Trades & Technology

Hannah Lowen, New Riff Distilling

In addition to recognizing this year’s NGLA recipients, Shannan Boyer – president and founder of Scooter Media – was presented with the 2021 NKYP Legend Award. The NKYP Legend Award is given to a community leader that has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.

“The NGLAs are an important time to stop and recognize the exceptional, up and coming leaders of our region who are helping to build a better Northern Kentucky,” said Amanda Johannemann, Director of Talent Strategies, NKYP. “Congratulations to all of our finalists. Whether you ultimately won or not, you all continue to inspire us, and I cannot wait to see what you accomplish next.”

The 2021 NGLAs are presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The NGLAs Host Sponsor is Hotel Covington. The NGLA Award Sponsors are Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, meetNKY, New Riff Distilling, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, Northern Kentucky University, and TiER1 Performance. 2021–2022 NKYP sponsors include Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Leadership Council for Nonprofits, Scooter Media, and Talent Magnet Institute.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce