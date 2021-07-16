Northern Kentucky University baseball names Steve Dintaman assistant coach/recruiting coordinator















Northern Kentucky baseball coach Dizzy Peyton names Steve Dintaman to the role of assistant coach/recruiting coordinator, marking the first assistant coach on Peyton’s staff at NKU.

“Today is a great day for our Norse baseball program,” Peyton said. “I couldn’t be more excited for Steve, his wife Kristen, and their two girls Harper and Zoey to become the newest members of our family. He brings the exact enthusiasm, energy and experience that we are looking for. He is a lifelong learner of the game, has a proven track record, and his passion for the game of baseball and the development of young men is insurmountable. I know Steve is the best fit for our program and I’m thrilled about the opportunity to have him on staff.”

Dintaman has been a fixture in the collegiate baseball scene in the region since 2004. After spending three seasons as an assistant coach at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, he took over as skipper of the program in 2007 and spent 13 seasons as the Tartan’s head coach.

“I’m really thankful to Coach Peyton for the opportunity to join his staff at NKU,” said Dintaman. “The vision that Dizzy has for this program excites me, and I look forward to working beside him to bring it to reality. My family is ready to join the Black and Gold. Norse Up!”

During his tenure, Dintaman racked up a 510-168 (.752) record with nine OCCAC Conference Championships and 11 NCJAA regional appearances, which included two regional championships (2016, 2018) and three runner-up finishes (2009, 2015, 2017). He led Sinclair to third- and fifth-place finishes in the NJCAA World Series in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The Tartans were nationally ranked every year since 2009, reaching top-5 status in eight of those years. The 10-time OCCAC Coach of the Year was also twice named NJCAA North District & Region Coach of the Year.

Student-athletes flourished under Dintamen. Over 100 of his players went on to compete at four-year institutions, 80 of which went to Division I programs. Six former players were selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. Accolades for his players were numerous – 42 Academic All-Americans, six All-Americans, 60 OCCAC All-Conference, five OCCAC Players of the Year and eight OCCAC Pitchers of the Year.

In addition to the 42 Academic All-Americans, Dintaman’s team’s garnered recognition as NJCAA Academic All-America Teams six times.

Peyton was named the third coach in Northern Kentucky baseball history on June 8 following a 17-year stint as an assistant coach with the program. Dintaman is the first coach on Peyton’s staff. In addition to coaching duties on the bench, Dintaman will serve as the team’s recruiting coordinator.