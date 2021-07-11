Northern Kentucky attorney Terri King Schoborg announces campaign for Kenton Family Court judge















Latonia Attorney Terri King Schoborg announced she has filed to run for Kenton Family Court Judge, 16th Judicial District, 2nd Division.

Schoborg is running for the seat currently held by longtime Judge Chris Mehling, who has indicated on social media his intent to retire.

“I have the greatest admiration for Judge Mehling and have announced my candidacy today predicated on social media accounts and personal conversations I have had with the Judge that he will be retiring at the end of his term,” Schoborg said, in announcing her candidacy. “I do not want anyone to think for a minute I am challenging Judge Mehling. He is a dear friend.”

Schoborg has practiced law since 1985, primarily focusing on family court issues.

“I have devoted most of my adult life and law practice to working to insure equity under the law for everyday people,” Schoborg said. “I will carry that philosophy with me to the bench and seek to render every decision, on the best interests of the children in my courtroom.”

In addition to her private legal practice, Schoborg has been appointed to represent children and indigent parents in thousands of family court cases involving child protective law. She also served as the Chair of the Kenton County Foster Care Review Board for seven years.

Beyond Kenton County, Schoborg has served as a hearing officer for the Kentucky Personnel Board and is Chairwoman Emeritus of the Board.

“As a hearing officer and as a member of the Kentucky Personnel Board I was called on to make decisions related to the long-term financial stability of those who came before the board and balance their needs against the collective interests of the people of this Commonwealth, those can be gut-wrenching decisions,” she said. “I enter this race with a strong record of listening to the litigants, studying the evidence and issuing a fair and objective opinion, I will do the same as a Judge in Kenton Family Court.”

Schoborg has been married for 30 years to Jeff Schoborg, a CPA, and they are the parents of three children. They reside in Covington.