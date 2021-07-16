Northern Kentuckians can get free training through new Code Kentucky software development program















Northern Kentuckians have a new pathway into the booming technology sector: Code Kentucky.

This new software development training program, funded through a grant from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, blends self-guided online learning with weekly classroom meetups and mentorship. Code Kentucky is currently accepting applications from residents of Northern and Eastern Kentucky for September classes.

Experienced developers will serve as mentors to help answer questions and guide students through the training curriculum. The goal is to prepare participants to land a job as a junior developer upon graduation from the program.

“We believe every Kentuckian has the right to quality education and job training. This program has already helped more than 600 people start careers in coding and technology in Louisville, so it has a proven track record of getting results. We’re very excited to start offering this opportunity to more Kentuckians,” said Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who also serves as the Secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Code Kentucky will utilize the same model as Code Louisville, which has received national recognition for its work placing graduates in tech jobs at nearly 300 companies since 2014.

“We’ve seen first-hand how effective this approach is to tech training. It is a life-changing experience for those who participate,” said Michael Gritton, Executive Director of KentuckianaWorks, which founded and runs the Code Louisville program that Code Kentucky is based on. “We’re looking forward to bringing this experience to residents of Northern and Eastern Kentucky.”

Code Kentucky will be run by KentuckianaWorks, the Louisville region’s workforce development board, in partnership with the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) and the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Inc. (EKCEP).

“We see Code Kentucky as a great opportunity to add to the local resources available in the tech space here in Northern Kentucky,” said Tara Johnson-Noem, who serves as both Associate Director for Workforce Development at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District and Director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board. “With the part-time format and the mentoring components, individuals who are working can learn new skills and expand their industry connections, growing the pool of talent that many of our local employers need.”

Code Kentucky is launching at a time when demand for skilled developers is highm=, with continued growth projected in coming years. The program will help employers find the skills they need locally while helping its graduates embark on a new career with high potential. Data shows that jobs in the technology sector pay higher-than-average wages and are less exposed to automation.

Code Kentucky training is free of charge and no previous coding experience is required. However, space in each cohort is limited. To participate in Code Kentucky, you must:

● Be 18 years of age or older

● Have a strong desire and commitment to learn advanced technology skills

● Have access to a home computer or laptop with stable internet connection

● Be able to attend weekly class meetings (6-8pm) and spend approximately 10-15 hours on

the program per week

● Live in one of the following counties: Northern Kentucky – Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton Eastern Kentucky – Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Wolfe

For more information, visit codekentucky.org.

Northern Kentucky Area Development District