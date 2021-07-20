Nominations open for Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award given by Leadership NKY















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY) program is now accepting nominations for the Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award.

The Ruth A. Eger Award is given annually to a Leadership NKY alumni who has made significant and notable contributions in making our region “a better place to live, work and play.”

Additionally, they have achieved “professional excellence as well as displayed superior leadership skills in their volunteer work.”

Criteria for selection of the Ruth A. Eger Award includes:

• Overall demonstration of leadership

• Achievements and accomplishments

• Impact of achievements and accomplishments

• Overcoming challenges; and

• Is a champion for LNK and its mission.

Anyone can nominate a Leadership NKY alumni for the Ruth A. Eger Award and nominations are available here. The deadline for applications is Friday, July 23.



The Ruth A. Eger Award recipients will be announced at the Leaders of Distinction Luncheon on Friday, Aug. 27, at The Madison in Covington. The event is open to Leadership NKY alumni and tickets can be purchased here.



To learn more about Leadership NKY, visit www.nkychamber.com/LNK.

Questions about the nomination process, or the program, can be directed to Leadership NKY Director, Dawn Denham, at ddenham@nkychamber.com. Leadership NKY is powered by Citi.