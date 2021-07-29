NKY students award thousands in grants to local nonprofits through Magnified Giving program















Students in the Northern Kentucky area granted over $13,000 to local nonprofits through the Magnified Giving program this past school year.

Students in the area joined roughly 2,600 students in the tri-state area who learned about the importance of philanthropy and giving, visited and volunteered at local nonprofits, and ultimately awarded $1,000 or more to the nonprofit of their choice through the Magnified Giving program. Throughout April and May, Magnified Giving held award ceremonies, or “Giving Ceremonies,” via Zoom to celebrate students and schools as they presented checks to their selected charities in front of friends, family, and the community.

Magnified Giving, based in Evendale, was started by local philanthropist Roger Grein in 2008 to help young people recognize needs in the community and show them how to use their own time, talent, and treasure to address those needs. Magnified Giving involves students in the grant-making process, touching their hearts and minds in the process, and ultimately supporting dozens of nonprofits each year with passionate student volunteers and Magnified Giving funds. Students in the Northern Kentucky area had the chance to support multiple nonprofits through this process.

Beechwood High School, funded through the generosity of the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation, granted funds to two different organizations this year. They awarded a $1,000 grant to Go Pantry, who provides food to Boone County children who do not have enough to eat at home. Kids are provided with the GO BOXES (school break food boxes) and GO BAGS (weekend food packs delivered during the school year). Students also granted $500 to Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, who works to end homelessness by offering a continuum of services to their clients to take them from housing uncertainty to housing stability.

Conner Middle School awarded two grants: one $1,000 grant to A Voice for the Innocent who are dedicated to the support of those affected by rape and sexual abuse and one $500 to Pets for Patients who assess and match rescue pets (either cats or dogs) with children receiving treatment referred by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Covington Catholic High School awarded two $1,125 grants this year. The students first chose Honor Flight Tri-State to receive a grant. Their mission is to make dreams come true for as many veterans as possible by allowing them the means to see their memorials in Washington D.C. if it cannot be done by themselves. The students also chose Ohio Cleats for Kids, who empowers kids to live healthier lifestyles and learn life lessons through sports by providing sports shoes and safe equipment to kids in need.

Covington Latin School awarded $1,000 to Smiles for Seniors, an organization dedicated to remembering the elderly and/or disabled in nursing homes through gifts and visits.

Holmes High School awarded $1,500 to Women Helping Women, whose mission is to prevent gender-based violence and empower all survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Holy Cross High School awarded $2,077.01 to Angel’s Pantry whose mission is to feed children from lower income families, specifically from the Diocesan of Covington elementary ACUE schools.

St. Henry District High School awarded $1,250 to the Dragonfly Foundation, who helps pediatric cancer families and patients find strength, courage, and joy. They also awarded $1,000 to the Family Nurturing Center, who strives to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships.

Simon Kenton High School awarded $1,000 to The Abuse and Rape Crisis Center, whose mission is dedicated to the safety, healing, and empowerment of domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, as well as creating a knowledgeable and supportive community through prevention education.

For Beechwood High School, this year in the Magnified Giving program was extra special. Not only were they able to give away a grant, but they were able to award a grant to a nonprofit led by a school alum.

“Brooke Stiles, one of the students, was working with Kelly from Welcome House, and Kelly is actually an alum of Beechwood High School,” said Carol Beirne, school advisor. “That made it even more fun because we are helping one of our alumni who works in the nonprofit world.”

Kelly Rose, Director of Marketing and Development of Welcome House NKY, thanked the students for their hard work and touches on the importance of knowledge at a young age.

“All students are amazing to work with and it is a great time to teach the future about homeless and poverty and that it really is right in our backyard, and to show how you can be involved and help the population of neighbors who really need our help,” she said.

Although this past year was a year like never before due to COVID-19, Magnified Giving was still able to award approximately $150,000 to local nonprofits in need through the hands of students. Participants from the 2020-2021 school year were empowered to award grants to 99 charities.

Magnified Giving is a 501(C)(3) educational organization with partner schools in greater Cincinnati, central Ohio, northeast Ohio, and Northern Kentucky with a mission is to educate, inspire, and engage students in philanthropy.

Magnified Giving