NKY father, three children, students in Newport schools, killed in accident in Virginia; mom survives















Staff report

Virginia State Police have reported that 53-year-old Anthony Snow of Covington has died in an automobile accident on Interstate 64 in New Kent County, Va.

Three young passengers, 13, ll and 9, in the vehicle, a 1995 BMW sedan, were also killed. The surviving victim, passenger Ishia Palmisano of Newport, was thrown from the vehicle and was transported to VCU Medical Center with critical injuries.

She was reportedly asleep in the front passenger seat when she looked up to see that Snow was slumped over the steering wheel of the car. She attempted to grab the steering wheel but it crashed before she could. It struck a pole and caught fire.

The three young passengers have been identified as Victor Meyers, a ward of Palmisano, and the couples’ children, Mary Snow and Joseph Snow.

Authorities believe a medical emergency contributed to the cause of the crash.

The accident happened at about 11 a.m. Monday morning, as the family was returning from a vacation at Virginia Beach.

Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts issued the following statement:

All of us with the Newport Independent Schools are grieving over the horrible loss of life that happened Monday during a tragic automobile accident in Virginia. Victor Meyers, Mary Snow and Joseph Snow were students at Newport Intermediate School. We also mourn the loss of Anthony Snow, who was the father of two of the children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and friends of the family.



The sudden loss of life is always a tragedy, but the pain is deeper when young children are suddenly taken from us.

Grief counselors will be available the rest of the week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Newport Intermediate School. We ask everyone to remember this family in their prayers.