NKY Chamber’s Community Award goes to Waltz Business Solutions, owned by Jehn family 60 years















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently honored Waltz Business Solutions with the NKY Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Cooper presented the honor at Waltz’s “Cheers to 60 Years” event, celebrating 60 years of the Jehn family owning the company.

Waltz Business Solutions started as a typewriter repair company in Cincinnati in 1892 and later became known for the “triple typewriter” in the early 1900s. After the Jehn family purchased the company in the 1960s, Waltz diversified into other products and services, supporting the client “from document creation to document destruction.”

Waltz Business Solutions is led by President Jerry Jehn and the company’s services include copiers, printers, scanners, document management, document storage and shredding/destruction.

In addition to the NKY Chamber honor, Crestview Hills mayor Paul Meier spoke at the “Cheers to 60 Years” event, establishing July 1 as “Waltz Day” in the city.

“We were excited to present the NKY Community Award to Waltz Business Solutions at the company’s celebration event,” Cooper said. “Congratulations to the Jehn family on 60 years of ownership of Waltz as well as for their service to the Northern Kentucky community. Waltz is an outstanding family-owned business that truly values its customers, employees and community, developing meaningful relationships while continuing to have a positive impact in our region.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

