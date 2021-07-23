NKY Chamber’s 2022 Leadership Northern Kentucky class includes 50 professional from across the region















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) announced the 43rd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY) on Wednesday. The 2022 class includes 50 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

A nine-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders, Leadership NKY utilizes the community as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area, and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. Participants undergo a substantive education by industry leaders across a diverse range of topics, with sessions on topics including economic development, education, government, human services, among others.

Since its inception in 1969, more than 1,400 alumni have participated in the Leadership NKY program to make a difference in the community.

Stacie Strotman, who graduated from the program in 2009, will chair the Class of 2022.

“We are excited to welcome the 43rd class of Leadership Northern Kentucky,” said Strotman, who is the Executive Director of Covington Partners. “There has not been a more critical time in recent history to bring together a group of powerful leaders to enhance the strengths of our region and to address the pressing issues we face after a global pandemic and social unrest. For the next year, this LNK class will have the unique opportunity and perspective to learn about our region post-2020 and use this experience to create positive momentum and change for a vibrant Northern Kentucky. While they shoulder a responsibility that no other class before them has encountered, the Class of 2022 is more than capable of meeting this challenge.”

The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2022:

• Andrew Anderson, St. Elizabeth Physicians

• Brittany Bischoff, Clark Schaefer Hackett

• Brian Bozeman, Skanska USA Building

• Theresa (Tess) Brown, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky

• Mikaela Brungs, Kenton County Public Library

• Laura Canter, Canter Associates

• Matt Curtin, Paul Hemmer Company

• Brad Drew, Delta Dental of Kentucky

• Michael Enzweiler, DBL Law

• Shauna Finnie, Citi

• Alyson Fossett, New Riff Distilling

• Sharon Fusco, Redwood

• Nicole George, Regal PTS

• John Gray, Fifth Third Bank

• Arian Green, Total Quality Logistics

• Justin Gubser, Blue & Co., LLC

• Tim Haizlip, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

• John Hawkins, Management Performance International (MPI Consulting)

• Katie Hehman, City of Lakeside Park

• Jodi Henry, Dunham Law

• Jeff Humphreys, Duke Energy

• Nicholas Humrick, First Financial Bank

• Kristofer Karwisch, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Angie Krausen, Messer Construction

• Jennifer Krogmeier, PNC Bank

• Leslie Lawson, HealthPoint Family Care

• Laura Lewis, Campbell County Fiscal Court

• Brett Lowery, Corporex

• Craig Luken, US Bank

• Lynsey McClung, NKY Chamber of Commerce

• Sean Mendell, Project Shop Small

• Tiffany Minard, Gateway Community and Technical College

• Brian Mischel, BKD, LLC

• Samantha Mosby, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

• Shane Noem, Roebling Solutions

• Alieu Nyassi, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Lorraine O’Moore, Learning Grove

• Noah Osterhage, Payroll Partners

• Christopher Owens, Taylor Oswald

• Amanda Penick, Graydon Head & Ritchey LLP

• Emily Raaker, Gallagher

• Brian Setz, VonLehman & Company, Inc.

• Kareem Simpson, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

• Aaron Stapleton, Queen City Homecare

• Dale Stephenson, College of Health and Human Services, Northern Kentucky University

• Laura Tenfelde, Planning & Development Services of Kenton County

• Sally Thelen, Duke Energy

• Jeff Ward, Furlong Building

• Jamila Watson, FedEx Services

• Anna Wright, Northern Kentucky University

The Leadership NKY Class of 2022 program will kick off Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in conjunction with the Leadership NKY Alumni Luncheon. Hosted at The Madison in Covington (700 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011), the alumni-only event will reunite past program participants to welcome the new class and celebrate the 2021 Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction.

Tickets for the Leadership NKY Alumni Luncheon can be purchased by Leadership NKY alums online and nominations are being accepted online for the Ruth A. Eger Award until July 23.

Individuals interested in session sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at 859‑578‑6381 or dmcglade@nkychamber.com.

To learn more about Leadership NKY, or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com. Leadership NKY is powered by Citi.