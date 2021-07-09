NKY Chamber next Eggs-N-Issues presents The Cincinnati Bengals with Montoya, Blackburn,Tobin















Football fans throughout the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region will want to register for the next Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Eggs ‘N Issues featuring the Cincinnati Bengals.

The event takes place at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger) from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 13.

Several topics regarding the team’s goals and off-field marketing efforts are scheduled for discussion at the event. These include the team’s 2021 draft class, its new Ring of Honor, new uniforms, and branding efforts as well as its community efforts (such as youth development) and their impact in Northern Kentucky.

Scheduled panelists include:

• Max Montoya, former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl lineman, and Ring of Honor finalist.

• Elizabeth Blackburn, Cincinnati Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement

• Duke Tobin, Cincinnati Bengals Director of Player Personnel

“Our region’s professional sports teams don’t just offer us the opportunity to enjoy the camaraderie and fun that comes from cheering them on together as fans. They’re major employers and attractions that contribute significantly to not only our local economy but our identity, too,” said Brent Cooper, President, and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We look forward to learning all about the initiatives the Bengals are putting in place that should have both fans and our business community excited for this upcoming season.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: The Cincinnati Bengals will begin with check-in, breakfast, and networking from 7:30 – 7:55 a.m. The program with panel discussion will begin at 7:55 a.m. with an audience Q&A session to follow through 9 a.m.

The registration price is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/events/.

Eggs ‘N Issues’ Title Sponsor is DBL Law. The monthly sponsor is Fifth Third Bank. The media partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier.