NKY Chamber Eggs ‘N Issues Aug. 17 to showcase Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will be the focus of the next Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber)’s Eggs ‘N Issues event on Aug 17.



The NKY Chamber will host Eggs ‘N Issues: CVG Update from 7:30-9 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).

The event will provide attendees opportunities to learn about the airport’s important role in the region’s economy, what its success means for the community and the upcoming plans for one of the state’s largest employers.

Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, will sit down with NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper for a wide-ranging conversation on these topics and more.

“CVG’s impact on our everyday lives is significant,” said Cooper. “Our airport is an indispensable leader in the Northern Kentucky community that supplies our region with jobs, promotes business development, spearheads global recovery efforts and pushes the region forward on critical infrastructure projects.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: CVG Update will begin with check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m. with the program and audience Q&A session to follow through 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/events/.



Eggs ‘N Issues’ Title Sponsor is DBL Law. The monthly sponsor is KLH Engineers and the media partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier.

The non-profit spotlight is CancerFree KIDS.