NKU’s President Vaidya kicks off the White House COVID-19 Challenge, urging vaccinations















NKU has taken the White House COVID-19 Vaccine Challenge, and President Ashish Vaidya has kicked off the university’s campaign with a video message — and urging returning students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated.

“As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we will continue to do everything in our power to keep our community healthy,” said President Vaidya. “We know the best way to accomplish this is by getting a COVID vaccine.”

President Biden asked every university and college to join the effort to get younger Americans vaccinated.

“We ask that all members of our campus community serve as champions for the vaccine effort,” he said. “If you are not vaccinated, please make an appointment to receive your COVID shot.There are many convenient locations, including Health, Counseling and Student Wellness on campus. If you are fully vaccinated, share why you received the vaccine and post it on social media.”

To help our campus serve as vaccine champions, NKU is offering free t-shirts for students, faculty and staff. To get one, show your vaccination card, have your AllCard on hand and pick up the shirt at the Student Union Information Desk.

“The fall semester is right around the corner,” said said, “so let us all do all we can to make it safe and healthy.”

