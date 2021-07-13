Newport’s heritage Italianfest is back better than ever, starts Thursday at 7 p.m., runs through the weekend















Benvenuto!

After a one-year “COVIID” absence, the Newport Italianfest is back and better than eve.!

It’s the 29th Newport Italianfest. During the four-day festival, families can enjoy entertaining music, sample food from the best local Italian eateries, visit with old friends and make new ones, all while celebrating Newport’s Italian heritage. For those who need a little extra to do, there is a FREE bocce ball court.

The opening ceremony is Thursday, July 15th at 7 p.m. Admission is free and there is continuous live entertainment Thursday-Sunday.

2021 Newport Italianfest Food Vendors:

Anthony’s

Canoli’s

Col Pomps

Gabby’s Café

Italian Cookies

Italian Ice

Paganos

Papa John’s

Pompillio’s

Sweet Tooth

Tony’s

2021 Newport Italianfest Entertainment & Activities Schedule:

Thursday, July 15th

5 p.m. Pete Wagner Big Band w/ Nancy James

7 p.m. Opening Ceremony

7:30 p.m. Honored Italian-American Sons & Daughter Award: David Joseph Guidugli

8-11 p.m.m Model Behavior

11 p.m. Closing time

​

Friday, July 16th

5 p.m. Pete Wagner Big Band

6 p.m. Tre Bella / PWB

6:50 p.m. Honored Italian-American Sons and Daughters Award: Jackie Giancolo Schwelgert

7 p.m. Moreno Fruzzetti / PCB

9-11 p.mm Four C Notes

Fireworks after Reds game

11:30 p.m Closing Time

​

​Saturday, July 17th

Noon Pete Wagner Big Band

2 p.m. Tre Bella / PWB

3 p.m. Moreno Fruzzetti / PCB

4 p.m. Tre Bella / PWB

5 p.m. Moreno Fruzzetti / PCB

7 p.m. Honored Italian-American Sons and Daughters Award: James Vincent Peluso

8-11 p.m. Vinyl Countdown

11:30 p.m. Closing time

​Sunday, July 18th

Noon Pete Wagner Big Band

1 p.m. Tre Bella

2 p.m. Cooking Contest

2 p.m. Moreno Fruzzetti

3 p.m. Tre Bella

4 p.m. Moreno Fruzzetti

6-9 p.m. Naked Karate Girls

9 p.m. Closing time

Mayor’s Bocci Ball Tournament will be held at Pompilios Restaurant on Wednesday, July 14th, starting at 4 .m. and featuring representatives from Ft. Thomas, Highland Heights, Covington, Alexandria, Bellevue, Dayton, Cold Spring, and Campbell County Fiscal Court.

For additional information, including the Cooking Contest on Sunday, July 18th at 2 p.m. featuring: Spaghetti and Meatballs, Pasta Dishes, Ravioli and Italian Desserts, please visit Newport Italianfest 2021 facebook page.