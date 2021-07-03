













Gov. Andy Beshear presented the first six winners in the state’s “Shot at a Million” contest, designed to spur Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The governor said the first drawing, which included more than 608,000 entries, was conducted randomly selecting one adult Kentuckian 18 or older, for the $1 million prize and five young people ages 12 to 17, to receive full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public college, university, technical or trade school. All six winners attended the news conference, which was held in the Capitol Rotunda.

“Congratulations to the winners,” Beshear said in a news conference Thursday. “Their prizes are life-changing, and that’s on top of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we know are lifesaving. Please, get your vaccination as quickly as possible. If there are people in your life who might need some encouragement, tell them about your experience and then encourage them to sign up for their shot at a million.”

The winner of the $1 million prize is Patricia Short from Lexington, whose husband Gary also attended the news conference.

“We were on our way to Florida when COVID hit, and we just wanted to get home,” Patricia Short said. “They were talking about how great Kentucky was doing all over because of our governor. We are firm believers that we have to do it – please get vaccinated. Our kids have got to be vaccinated, too, or it’s not going to work.”

Gary Short said, “We were some of the first to get the vaccine. We took it without being told we could win $1 million. This happens in the movies, and now it happens in Kentucky. I hope it makes 1 million more people get vaccinated.”

The five young Kentuckians selected for full scholarships are:

• Jalen Crudup from Elizabethtown, joined by parents Shelma and Kerry Crudup, thanked everyone for “making this happen and my mom for signing me up. I would like to encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

• Crystal Frost from Crestwood, joined by parents Chris and Laura Frost, said, “Wow, I feel so lucky.” Her dad Christ said, “This award will allow Crystal to explore options . . .and gives our family the flexibility of not having to wonder where the money is going to come from to send Crystal to college.”

• Tyler Henson from Mt. Sterling, joined by his mother Katie, father Brad, twin Aden and brother Nolan. Tyler’s parents said, “As parents of twins, we have had double expenses for just about everything. This scholarship will relieve the burden of having two in college at the same time and give us the opportunity to support both Tyler and Aden in receiving a higher education.”

• Adison Sullenger from Princeton, joined by her parents David and Wendy Sulleger, said, “Thank you for this opportunity. Standing here today, I am really glad I did the right thing to not only protect myself bu also my friends and family.”

• Alex VonderHaar from Louisville, so of Deek and Coleen VonderHaar, Said “I want to thank everybody for helping me get the vaccine. This is a great opportunity.” His father added, “This is going to make a real difference for our family, and I am sure many others, by doing the right thing and getting vaccinated.”

Vaccinated Kentuckians still have two more chances to become millionaires or scholarship winners. Those drawings will take place on July 29 and Aug. 26, with one millionaire and five scholarship recipients announced the day following each drawing.The deadline to enter is at 11:59 p.m., the evening before the drawings.

Those who did not win in the first drawing remain eligible for the final two drawings to be held July 29 and August 26. Since the deadline to enter the first drawing, more than 35,000 Kentuckians have entered for the next two.

For more information, official rules and to enter, visit shotatamillion.ky.gov.