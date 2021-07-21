New carriers, new routes and low airfares provide many options as air travel returns at CVG















The addition of new airlines, new and returned flights and increased frequency of flights at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are providing local travelers a choice of air carriers as well as convenient schedules and affordable airfares. This winning combination is also fueling the return of air travel (passenger traffic year-to-date is 60% compared to 2019) as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last five years, CVG has consistently added service while maintaining the lowest airfares in the region saving passengers an average of $228 per ticket.

“As leisure and some business travel returns, we have plenty of options for travelers whether it’s ensuring you have a nonstop flight and/or ensuring you can secure the flight at an affordable price,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer of CVG.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the first quarter of 2021, covering January through March. CVG’s average fare of $248 in Q1 2021 outperformed the national average of $260. Local travelers should note the average fare was 30% lower than Q1 2019 (pre-pandemic).

The airport’s official ranking was #70 of the top 100 U.S. airports. Airports are ranked from the highest average fare to the lowest average fare.

• CVG ranked #70 – average fare $248

• Indianapolis (IND) ranked #55 – average fare $270

• Columbus (CMH) ranked #44 – average fare $279

• Louisville (SDF) ranked #32 – average fare $289

• Dayton (DAY) ranked #6 – average fare $315

Returned routes, new airlines and new nonstop destinations in 2021:

• May 14: Sun Country Airlines began service

• May 20: Alaska Airlines began service

• May 27 and 28: United Airlines began service to four new leisure destinations

• June 9: Allegiant Air began new service to Key West, FL

• June 12: Southwest began new service to Sarasota and Fort Myers

• August 17: American restarts service to Phoenix

• September 7: Air Canada restarts service to Toronto

• September 9: American begins new service to Austin

For more information on new and returned services from CVG, visit cvgairport.com

