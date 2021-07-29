New boutique wine retailer The Bottle Shop offers Covingtonians a new option for wine by the bottle















Ripple Wine Bar now has a sister business, one that sells specialty wine by the bottle instead of the glass.

This afternoon, City officials helped the owners of both – Kathleen and Matt Haws – ceremonially cut the ribbon on their newest creation just two doors down on Pike Street from their old one.

The Bottle Shop, a boutique retail wine and sundries shop which Kathleen Haws describes as “small but mighty,” carries nearly 150 bottles within its 350-square-foot space.

She said it was important that the size of the shop and the wine selection not be seen as intimidating, and that the shop offer a friendly and relaxed vibe.

“The Bottle Shop carries a well-curated collection of wine from across the globe,” Haws said. “While patrons will find some popular brands, the shop focuses on making bottles available from small vineyards, boutique brands, and passionate artists.”

In her mind, the best bottles also tell tales.

With that in mind, she introduced the crowd to Gabriella DiVincenzo, The Bottle Shop’s “resident wine geek” who not only helped the Hawses build out their wine list but will also be the shop’s “go-to girl for information and stories about the wine.”

Haws said the shop will eventually carry charcuterie boards, cheeses, and jams. She also said they hoped to bring in products from other local artisans and businesses.

The Bottle Shop is at 8 West Pike St., and Ripple Wine Bar, which opened in April 2019, is at 4 West Pike St.

“The City of Covington has been great to us,” Haws said. “We really sort of weathered an incredible storm over the past year, along with a lot of other small businesses, and we’re thankful for the City’s continuous support, and the community’s continuous support. It’s the only reason that we’re here and that we’re able to open a second business. We’re excited to just share more wine with you, that’s the main point of the business, so we can offer you retail bottles to go.”

Covington Mayor Pro Temp Ron Washington thanked the Haws for opening their second business in the City.

“As an entrepreneur myself, I know how hard it is,” Washington said. “You have one successful business — and now you’re going to have another successful business. … We’re glad to partner and we’re here throughout. We wish you much success.”

From City of Covington