McCormick recalls three seasonings following routine FDA testing and potential salmonella risk















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Global seasoning, spice and condiments manufacturer McCormick & Company, Inc., is initiating a voluntary recall of several of their seasonings in Kentucky and more than 30 other states due to possible salmonella contamination.

The products involved are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, with the recall following U.S. Food and Drug Administration notification to the company of the potential risk during routine FDA testing.

Specific products, along with UPC numbers and affected date codes, which appear on the container are:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle UPC: 052100049731 DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle UPC: 052100038254 DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle UPC: 52100325743 DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle UPC: 066200021047 DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

The shipping dates are June 20, 2021, through July 21, 2021, and were shipped to Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. They were also shipped to Bermuda and Canada.

McCormick says it alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption.

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product and its container.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, the infection can lead to the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.