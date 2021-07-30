Master Provisions receives grant from Duke Energy foundation to replenish food supplies















Master Provisions has announced a $9,792 grant award from Duke Energy Foundation for COVID-19 recovery.

The Funding will cover increased distribution costs as a direct result of the pandemic to replenish the food supply for those in need in Greater Cincinnati. Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Master Provisions has experienced a 26% increase in demand for food assistance.

At the beginning of the pandemic, 175 nonprofit partner agencies depended on Master Provisions as a primary food source. During the pandemic, this number grew to 226. Thanks to the support of Duke Energy Foundation and other generous individuals and organizations, Master Provisions has been able to meet the increased need for assistance and to feed hungry people, primarily in the Greater Cincinnati region.

“Duke Energy Foundation has allowed Master Provisions to continue to uplift and support our community during this uncertain time,” said Development Director Megan Jackson. “We are grateful for their partnership in providing food to those in need in our community.”

The Duke Energy Foundation distributes over $30 million in charitable grants each year to support the work of nonprofits in communities they serve. Their grants to Master Provisions this summer and in mid-2020 helped cover increased food distribution costs. Each month, 23,000 more people receive high-quality food distributed by Master Provisions through nonprofit partners compared to pre-pandemic months in early 2020.

Master Provisions is a faith-based nonprofit with a mission to serve God by connecting resources to needs. It currently partners with 226 nonprofit organizations and provides resources to over 67,000 people each month locally. Visit masterprovisions.org for more information.

Master Provisions