Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to join Ohio, Indiana counterparts to host NLGA meeting in December















Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will join Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch in welcoming the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) for a December meeting in the Greater Cincinnati.

The nonpartisan NLGA meeting convenes lieutenant governors and seconds-in-command from across the country to discuss policy ideas, initiatives, and best practices among the states.

“Nearly every lieutenant governor who attends this meeting will fly into Kentucky, home of the Northern Kentucky – Greater Cincinnati International Airport,” said Coleman. “Kentucky’s borders are within a one-day truck drive of more than 65% of the nation’s population making Kentucky, arguably, the air logistics epicenter of the U.S. I am proud my peers will see the DHL, Amazon, and other operations happening at the Greater Cincinnati airport.”

Founded in 1962, the NLGA office is located in Covington and is led by Fort Wright resident Julia Brossert. The December meeting will be the first time in NLGA’s history that three lieutenant governors have come together to host in a tri-state area.

“This event will be a great opportunity for state leaders from around the country to see all that the Greater Cincinnati area has to offer,” said Husted. “I’m looking forward to welcoming fellow lieutenant governors to the Tri-State area to discuss the issues that matter most to those we serve.”

From National Lieutenant Governors Association