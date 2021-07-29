Life Learning Center to host more than 40 agency partners at Reentry Resource Fair; open to public















The community is invited to join the Life Learning Center (20 West 18th Street Covington) today along with more than 40 nonprofit partners and social service agencies at its annual Reentry Resource Fair.

The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m.

Participating booths range from housing and legal services to education and workforce development.

Narcan training will also be provided to those who are interested.

The free event will also include a special guest appearance by former NFL and Super Bowl winner Rocky Boiman and live music from The Walk Offs.

More information about the event can be found at www.lifelearningcenter.us/events.

One in 3 people in our community struggles to meet basic needs due to poverty.

Additionally, these individuals face extreme barriers when trying to escape the cycle of poverty.

Life Learning Center and the 40+ agency partners at the Reentry Resource Fair will address these challenges and provide resources for those who need them.