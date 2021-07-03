Lee Turner is coming back home to serve as principal of Holmes Middle School; he grew up in Covington















Lee Turner is returning to Covington Independent Public School as the principal of Holmes Middle School.

Turner, who worked in the district for 17 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, said he is excited about coming back to Covington.

“Covington is home,” Turner said. “I was raised here and graduated from Covington Holmes High School. Holmes Middle School is special to me because it is the place where I received my first teaching job (when it was Holmes Jr. High). The Covington community has always been great to my family and me.”

Turner replaces Jeanetta Kathman, who is retiring after 32 years in education, including five years at Holmes Middle School.

“I absolutely love Holmes and the district,” Kathman said. “I am very pleased to see Lee Turner step in.”

Turner was the assistant principal at Scott High School. He has also served as a teacher at Woodland Middle School and as a counselor/professor at Thomas More College.

While in Covington, Turner was a teacher at Two Rivers, assistant principal at Holmes Middle School and principal of Latonia Elementary School. At Latonia, Turner’s students posted the highest test scores in the district.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said Turner is equipped with the skills and knowledge to lead the middle school. “He is a proven leader with a record of success,” Garrison said. “I am so excited for our students and staff at the middle school.”

Turner, 45, is a 1993 graduate of Holmes High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More College and masters from Northern Kentucky University. He is married to Amy and they are the proud parents of two children, Deja, 24 and Sabeon, 20.