KTC warns of long delays this weekend on the Brent Spence Bridge — significant traffic pattern changes















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers who use the Brent Spence Bridge to travel from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati and beyond can expect to see some long delays this weekend.

The double-decker bridge, which carries I-71 and I-75 traffic across the Ohio River, will have a significant traffic pattern change involving the four lanes of the lower deck of the bridge, that will begin on Friday evening, weather permitting.

Cory Wilson, branch manager for the cabinet’s Covington district office, says while crews are working over the weekend to put the new traffic pattern into place, significant delays are expected and drivers should seek an alternate route, when possible.



“Beginning Friday night, and continuing until early Sunday morning, travel will be reduced to one lane northbound and access to I-75 and I-71 will be impacted,” he said.

He also warned drivers about the new traffic pattern beyond this weekend, urging them to plan ahead and know their route before reaching the Brent Spence Bridge.

“Once the work this weekend is completed, the new travel pattern will be in place and changing lanes on the bridge will not be possible,” Wilson stated. “Traffic in the far left lane will proceed to I-75 and traffic in the far right lane will proceed to I-71. The two center lanes on I-71/75 northbound across the bridge will be closed,” he said.

Here is the timetable of the closures this weekend, weather permitting:

• Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, July 23, travel on I-71/75 northbound will be reduced to one lane.

• Also at 10 p.m., Friday, access to I-75 northbound from the Brent Spence Bridge will be CLOSED. Access to I-75 northbound from the bridge is expected to be closed for several hours.



• Once the setup work on the western side of the bridge is completed, crews will reopen access to I-75 northbound, and then access to I-71 northbound will be CLOSED. Access to I-71 northbound is expected to be closed until 5 a.m., Sunday morning.



• In addition, overnight Friday, from approximately 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-71/75 northbound. Law enforcement will be in place just south of the bridge in Kentucky and will hold traffic in 15-minute increments to allow crews to safely set the next traffic pattern on the bridge.

By 5 a.m., Sunday morning, two lanes of travel will be restored with a new traffic pattern in place:

• The far left lane on I-71/75 northbound will be open for drivers to access I-75 northbound in Ohio.

• The far right lane on I-71/75 northbound will be open for drivers to access I-71 northbound in Ohio.



• The two center lanes will be CLOSED. Changing lanes on the bridge will not be possible. If you are in the left lane, you will proceed to I-75; if you are in the right lane, you will proceed to I-71.



• This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through Sunday, Aug. 29, weather permitting.



Southbound traffic, which uses the upper deck, is not affected. The entire project is expected to wrap up by Nov. 15.

