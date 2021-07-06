Kentucky Symphony Orchestra expands summer series to six performances, starting July 10-11















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra has expanded its traditional Summer series from three to six performances in 2021. The KSO returns on Saturday evenings to its long-time summer home in Covington’s Devou Park and adds Sunday evenings in Fort Thomas’ Tower Park. Last year’s pandemic closure of Devou allowed the KSO to develop a relationship with the City of Ft. Thomas to host the KSO Summer series. In-person attendance reached over 8,000, while livestream garnered 5,300 viewers for the 3 concerts.

For 26 Summers the KSO has made unique and free family-friendly entertainment a generational outing in Devou (and now Tower) Park. The opportunity to hear and see first-rate musicians and performers, nostalgic and historical music of various genres is truly a treat for all. Though free to attend, these performances are not free to produce. The manned donation boxes and phone accessible concert programs will thankfully accept your contribution to continue this memory-making tradition.

KSO 2021 Summer Series at Devou & Tower Parks

Hornucopia

A 1970s Trumpet-palooza at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10 (Devou Park) and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 (Tower Park)

Back in the 1970s trumpeters Doc Severinsen, Maynard Ferguson, Don Ellis, Bill Chase and Chuck Mangione were hitting the pop, rock and jazz charts and appearing on national television shows with big band and combo acts that took trumpet playing to new virtuosic and stratospheric heights. These are the musicians who inspired trumpet players over the last several decades, including the talented gents assembled to play this program. If you like your music high, loud and fast, you won’t want to miss Hornucopia.

Who Spiked the Symphony 3?

The KSO Murders the Classics Again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7 (Devou Park) 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 8, 2021 (Tower Park)

In the 1940s and 50s, percussionist Spike Jones and his City Slickers were heard on the radio, recordings, on tour, and eventually via their own television show. The cast were all great musicians and zany comics. No music escaped their parodies — pop, jazz, country and classical music. New Orleans percussionist/entertainer, Carl Mack plays

Spikes’ original tuned cowbells, car horns, and kooky instruments, as KSO musicians and performers mock opera, historical figures, sporting events and songs with wacky antics that are fun for the whole family (especially grandparents). The KSO is the only group who recreates Spike Jones original works live.



The Boy Band Diaries

A Century of Chordiality at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 4 (Devou Park) and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021 (Tower Park)

The No Promises Vocal Band joins the KSO’s 21-pc. studio orchestra for a chronological survey of nearly a century of tunes by famous “boy bands.” From the Ink Spots, Beach Boys and Temptations to Alabama, Boys II Men and NSYNC, the lush vocal harmonies are heard backed by high-octane instrumental forces. For a historic and nostalgic evening of pop hits from 1928-2015, join the KSO as it closes out Labor Day weekend, with multi-generational music and memories.

For those who wish to avoid outdoor crowds, the dress rehearsals on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. in Devou Park (Covington) are open to those who wish to attend. Each program will be livestreamed on Sunday evening at 7:30 from Tower Park (Ft. Thomas).

The concerts are underwritten by Josephine Schell Russell Charitable Trust, PNC Bank Trustees, The Milburn Family, The Elsa Heisel-Sule, Wohlgemuth-Herschede and Snowy Owl Foundations, with following local corporate sponsors: St. Elizabeth Health Care, Fischer Homes, Duke Energy, Schneller Knochelmann Heating and Air, DBL Law, Regal Maid, and the Cities of Covington and Fort Thomas for hosting the KSO’s 2021 free series of family-friendly and safe summer programs.

Concessions are available in Devou Park. Food trucks will be on-site at Tower Park. Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs. For more information, registration and directions, visit the KSO at kyso.org or call (859) 431-6216. $5 (per per-son) suggested donation. Free parking. TANK Shuttle is running again from Cov Cath parking lot to Devou for $1 each way.