Kentucky State University board members Candace McGraw and Paul Harnice resign















In the midst of continuing turmoil at Kentucky State University, new board member Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/NKY International Airport, has withdrawn from the board.

In the days before the sudden resignation of KSU President Christopher Brown, McGraw submitted her resignation from the Board of Regents. She was just recently appointed to the board by the Governor.

In her resignation letter, McGraw said she was not “fully aware of the time needed to engage fully in order to ensure the ongoing success of the university.

“Since I would not be able to fulfill my responsibility to the best of my ability, I believe the university would be better served by another appointee.”

Another board members, Paul Harnice resigned prior to McGraw’s resignation but his letter did not provide a reason for his departure. It simply said he had decided to resign and wished the university well.

KSU is experiencing a terrific upheaval as it faces an independent investigations into its finances. Governor Andy Beshear has called for an independent accounting and signed an order empowering the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary education to provide guidance and oversight during the review.

Kentucky’s only Historically Black institution has been contending not just with concerns about its financial health but with lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials.

KSU administrator Clara Ross Stamps has been named acting president.