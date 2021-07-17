Keith Collins unanimously selected for Boone County School board; has been a lecturer at NKU for 7 years















Boone County Schools has named a new school board member, Keith Collins.

Collins was selected unanimously by the Boone County School Board to be the newest board member. Interviews were conducted with several impressive candidates to replace outgoing board member Tiffany Schussler.

Collins is a lecturer at Northern Kentucky University with the Department of Kinesiology and Health. He has been with NKU for 7 years.

Collins and and his wife have three young sons who attend Boone County Schools.

The Collinses have lived in Indiana and Ohio but choose Boone County as their home because of the quality of our school district.

Collins was sworn in as an official Boone County School Board member on July 12th.

The Boone County School board consists of 5 members: Karen Byrd, Maria Brown, Ph.D., Julie Pile, Jesse Parks and Keith Collins.