Keep your pets safe on the 4th of July — here are some tips as ‘bombs burst in the air’















By Berry Craig

Building Kentucky

Fireworks, picnics, pool parties and barbecues make the Fourth of July a favorite.

While our pets are fans of dropped bites of burgers and friends and family members’ pets over for celebrations, Independence Day festivities can be frightening and dangerous for dogs and cats.

Here are some tips from MetLife Pet Insurance to keep your pets safe and happy during holiday celebrations.

Fourth of July pet safety guide

More pets go missing on 4th of July than any other day of the year.

• Be sure doors, fences and gates are secured. Remind owners of visiting pets in the house and alert them if a pet is seen somewhere she or he shouldn’t be.

• Microchip your pet and keep the information updated. PetFinder reports that although only 22 percent of pets in shelters are reunited with owners, that rate doubles for microchipped pets.

• Establish a plan if your pet should get loose. Check social media networks for lost pets in your area and confirm available resources with your local shelters.

Be sure to deal with all those “bombs bursting in air” by:

• Muffling the noise of fireworks. Find the quietest room in your house – often a basement or interior room. Close the blinds, pull the curtains and turn on some music or the television to help mask the outdoor booms and blasts.

• Asking your vet about anti-anxiety treatments. If your pet has reacted badly to fireworks or thunder in the past, talk with your vet about available treatment options.

• Keeping your pets indoors. Even if your pet is not particularly anxious about fireworks, a sudden or close loud noise could send them scampering away – even climbing a fence. A lost pet is traumatic for everyone as they can run into traffic or face other dangers.