













Northern Kentucky University has named Jenny Sand its Director of Economic Engagement. Sand joins NKU with more than a decade of experience and will support the university’s regional economic development strategy through engagement with community partners.

Sand is an accomplished senior executive with a track record of leading strategic and advocacy initiatives throughout the region’s public and corporate sectors. She has served in a variety of executive roles, most recently as the President of Sibcy Cline Relocation Services. She has also held leadership positions at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, REDI Cincinnati and several industry organizations.

“Jenny is an experienced relationship builder who has focused her career on building partnerships to further an organization’s mission. Whether it was running a local Congressman’s office or creating new programs at a Relocation Management Company, she is driven by the desire to help others,” said Carmen Hickerson, assistant vice president for Economic Engagement and Government Relations. “We’re thrilled to have her as part of our Economic Engagement team and look forward to all she will accomplish here at NKU.”

Along with Hickerson, Sand will be one of the frontline university representatives with the regional business community. The Economic Engagement and Government Relations’ team plays a fundamental role in advancing NKU’s strategic framework, Success by Design, which challenges the university to become a more student-ready and regionally engaged institution.

“NKU has been an anchor in our region for decades, capitalizing on the innovation and expertise of its students and administrators,” said Sand. “This role allows me the opportunity to collaborate with public and private leaders through a variety of strategies. Whether it be creating customized corporate training programs, connecting with NKU’s students or continuing your education to enhance your skills, the overall goal is to build a stronger and more vibrant region.”

Sand is an active volunteer leader with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, REDI Cincinnati and ArtsWave. She earned her bachelor’s degree with Honors from Albion College in Michigan, where she studied History, French and Public Policy.

To learn more about how NKU’s economic engagement and government relations, click here.