It’s National Parents’ Day — here’s a few ideas for supporting parents and caregivers in raising kids















By Clarissa Mobley

Kentucky Youth Advocates

Today is National Parents’ Day. On this day (and all of the others), we recognize parents and caregivers and celebrate teamwork in raising kids.

Parenting is hard work.

It takes a LOT of time, energy, and loads of PATIENCE.

Those who are raising and caring for children may not realize it, but caring for a child is one of the most important jobs an adult can do.

In honor of their dedication, here are a few ideas to support parents and caregivers today and beyond:

• Deliver a meal to new parents;

• Send a “You are doing great!” text or social media message;

• Volunteer to babysit or help out with the kids as a form of respite;

• Have a family game night;

• Offer a lending ear without judgment to a parent who just needs to vent.

It’s up to all of us to build a healthy and safe community for children and families.

Kentucky Youth Advocates and Kosair Charities have teamed up for the Face It Movement and efforts to strengthen families, keep kids safe, and prevent and end child abuse. See more about it at www.faceitmovement.org.