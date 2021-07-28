Gravity Diagnostics offers free COVID testing every day with same-day results; cases are rising in KY















Gravity Diagnostics is operating a Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 302 W. 4th Street Parking in Covington. It is open 6 a.m.-1 p.m. seven days a week.

The testing site is open to anyone, is free, and no appointment is necessary.

The testing site is perfect for anyone who requires COVID-19 test results for health, travel, school, event, and work-related needs.

The test is free and you get same-day results. It is a PCR test that is the gold standard for COVID-19 testing.

As COVID-19 cases are rising in the region and the state, it is more important than ever to be tested and stop spreading the disease.

In Tuesday’s COVID report, the state said the current positivity rate has risen to 8.11%, the highest since February 5th. There were 1.273 new cases and 525 Kentuckians are in the hospital from it, 175 are in ICU and 83 are on a ventilator.

Four more people have died from COVID-19 bringing the total number of Kentuckians who have died from COVID to 7,323. As of Monday, 23 of Kentucky 120 counties are back in the red zone.

On Monday, Governor Beshear warned of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant and recommended new actions for schools.

Only 2,278,834 people in Kentucky have been vaccinated. Health experts say the vaccination is the best protection against COVID and provides protection against the variant.

See this NKyTribune story to know the facts about the vaccine — and avoid the myths.