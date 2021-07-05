Get ready for the Kentucky State Fair — early bird ticket discounts, promotional days, lots of fun for all















The Kentucky State Fair will offer the most affordable Fair experience in more than a decade and three special days for fairgoers to enjoy.

Early bird tickets are available now through Aug. 5 for $8 per person and now includes parking.

Early bird admission tickets are available online now through Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. and can also be purchased at participating Kroger locations.

Prices increase on Aug. 6.

Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.

Advance all-day Thrill Ville ride wristbands are $25 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster with your admission ticket, in-person at participating Kroger locations or here.

In addition to announcing early bird tickets and Thrill Ville wristbands, the Kentucky State Fair announced the return of two popular special promotional days and a new morning event to welcome more families from across Kentucky.

On Sunday, Aug. 22 Military Sunday at the Kentucky State Fair will honor veterans, military members and their families with free admission and optional discounted midway wristbands. Military I.D must be presented at the entrance and will include up to four people. Parking is not included. There will be a military recognition ceremony before the Oak Ridge Boys concert at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.

Senior Day at the Kentucky State Fair returns Tuesday, Aug. 24 with free admission for fairgoers ages 55 and up. Parking is not included. There will be activities for seniors throughout the day, culminating with the Happy Together Tour with special guests The Monarchs performing at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.

The first ever Sensory Friendly Morning at the Kentucky State Fair will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The Kentucky State Fair and Kissel Entertainment will partner with local organizations to distribute free admission and midway tickets to family and fairgoers with sensory processing differences. The midway will operate with minimal lights and music during that time to create an enjoyable fair experience for those with sensory sensitivities.

Admission to the Kentucky State Fair includes many free activities, including the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, livestock competition, outdoor and indoor entertainment, indoor exhibits and 9 other performance areas.

Offering lower admission for early bird ticket purchasers gives more Kentuckians the opportunity to enjoy the annual summertime celebration.

Admission pricing at the gate remains unchanged and will be $10 per person and parking at $10 a vehicle.

The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.