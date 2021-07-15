Ft. Thomas Corvette Club Car Show is back in person this summer, benefits Wood Hudson Cancer Center, August 14

Mark your calendars for the 20th Ft. Thomas Corvette Club Car Show Saturday, August 14, rain or shine, at Hofbrauhaus in Newport (200 Third Street, Newport) for the 20th Annual Ft. Thomas Corvette Club Car Show.
Sponsoring a memorial trophy is a way to remember a loved one who has died of cancer, while giving forward to cancer research. If you or your company would like to sponsor a trophy or trophies, the cost is $125 each, and your name and your memorial will be recognized at the show. Sponsor a trophy HERE.
Another way to get involved is by purchasing a door prize to donate to the show. They will accept gift cards or other gifts in the $25 range.
The proceeds of the event are donated to Wood Hudson Cancer Research.
Come and see the beautiful cars, have some great food, and listen to music by DJ Ray.