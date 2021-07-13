From an improbable trip to an incredible trip as Beechwood group finally gets to go to Greece















By Matthew Behrensmeyer

Beechwood High School

I have led a group of students to Europe every year since I started teaching at Beechwood High School, until of course the summer of 2020. When Covid-19 first struck, I was still optimistic that tourism would pick back up in June of 2020 (The joke’s on me). Unfortunately, I had to postpone our trip to Italy and Greece, which was heartbreaking for me and many in our group, “I was very sad because I had already been waiting a year and a half for the trip,” said Caroline Amos.

Fast forward almost a year, and I was yet again optimistic. By leading groups on my own without a tour company, we had the flexibility to make changes. On this trip, we did not go to Italy; however, we added a trip to the Greek island Naxos and spent a few extra days in Santorini and in Athens. Everything was going according to plan, until a freak bicycle accident left me with a torn ACL and Meniscus only a couple months before the trip. Doubtful as to whether I would be able to walk, the doctors and physical therapists got me fixed and as ready as possible before our departure on June 13th.

Finally, we arrived in Athens, which was a relief after a year of waiting. And of course, the first thing we had to do after we got to our hotel, eat. So, our first stop was a nice gyro stand, which has the best gyros in the world, before we made our way to an almost empty Acropolis. he next few days brought a couple more issues, like the public transportation strike, but that did not stop us from enjoying Lake Vouliagmeni, which has the little fish that eat dead skin, and a Baklava making class with my friend Korinna.

Next, we made our way to the islands, which are unforgettable. Milos, Naxos, and Santorini are the top three islands that I have visited, and each offer their own charm. Emma Hetzel loved Milos because “The water was incredibly clear, and we were able to cliff jump, swim, and explore the beaches.” Tsigrado, Sarakiniko, and Papafragas were the beaches we visited in case you want to do a Google Image search.

Naxos provides the Greek charm that you would find in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. At the Olive Press Museum (way more exciting than it sounds), the Greek grandma and matriarch made sure to let each of the girls know how beautiful and the boys how handsome they are. This was before she constantly fed us free samples of food and olive oil products. Another friend of mine taught the kids how to sculpt and the “Legend” Captain George took us snorkeling on his boat before buying us dessert at his favorite restaurant later that night.

The last island, Santorini, rarely needs an introduction, but we took advantage of the cliffside beauty. We swam in the thermal pool. One particular evening stood out to one of my chaperones.

Lauren Mikula said, “Hiking up Skaros Rock to watch the sun set over Santorini was one of the most unforgettable things I’ve ever done. Nothing beats the sunsets in Santorini.” The next evening, the cliffside provided a beautiful backdrop for our personal photoshoot (you gotta get those Instagram pics). The next morning we got up insanely early to catch the sunrise, which was totally worth it.

The last couple days we spent in and around Athens. Several girls in the choir sang at the impressive theater at Epidaurus. Soon after, we saw the ruins of Sunken Epidaurus, which can only be seen by snorkeling. The last day allowed us to run in the 1896 Olympic Stadium, see the prison of Socrates, and catch one last sunset on Filapappou Hill.

COVID-19 has done a number on all of us. But, I think that it has also brought out the best in some people. It brought out the best in Greece. You visit Greece for the beauty, but you come back for the beauty of its people and culture. Emma recalled, “One thing that surprised me about Greece is how kind the people are. Everyone is so friendly, hospitable, and willing to help.” Ava White mentioned how good the food was, “The food was absolutely incredible. The food was a lot fresher. Even KitKat bars tasted so much better than regular bars here.”

Although COVID-19 changed our trip, I think it made our trip better. We got to see the best Greece has to offer: history, culture, food, islands, people. Many times when we travel, the sights are what we expect to make the trip like the Parthenon, the Coliseum, or the Eiffel Tower. This year the Greek people made the lasting memories: Korinna’s home cooked meal and Baklava, the sculpting and barbecue with Maggie, and snorkeling with Captain George.



So many things made this trip improbable, from the pandemic to the public transportation strikes, to me destroying my knee. But everything we did in spite of those made the trip incredible and one I will never forget.

Matthew Behrensmeyer is a Latin teacher and assistant track coach at Beechwood High School. He took a group of Beechwood students to Greece and Italy in 2018.