Foundation for Healthy Kentucky to present health policy forum on vaccine policy — it’s free















The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky will present the virtual 2021 Howard L. Bost Memorial Health Policy Forum September 20 and 21, focusing on on vaccine policy.

The virtual conference will feature top health and health policy experts from across the country, including right here in the Bluegrass.

Bost Forum speakers and panelists will explore a growing rate of vaccine hesitancy in America and discuss effective strategies available to health advocates, providers, and public agencies to increase recommended vaccine uptake in Kentucky.

In 2020, Kentucky ranked 37th in annual immunization uptake, and 43rd for childhood immunizations, according to America’s Health Rankings. Data also shows the pandemic has impacted vaccination rates.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack will kick off the forum with a “State of Vaccines in Kentucky” presentation.

Additional topics include:



· The influence of policy measures on vaccine rates

· Improving Kentucky’s vaccine registry

· Vaccine research, development and approval

· Vaccines in schools

· Vaccine hesitancy

· Messaging campaign successes

· Early childhood, youth and adult vaccines



The Howard L. Bost Memorial Health Policy Forum is free of charge, but registration is required.

It will be held September 20, 12:30-5 p.m. and September 21, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to register CLICK HERE.