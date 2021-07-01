Five Seasons Sports Club, Swim Across America to host ‘Seasons Swims Against Cancer’ event July 18















Five Seasons Sports Club is partnering with Swim Across America (SAA), the official charity for swimmers, to raise money to fight cancer.

On July 18, Five Seasons Crestview Hills will join locations in Cincinnati, Dayton and Burr Ridge, Illinois to host “Seasons Swims Against Cancer” in partnership with Swim Across America from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Utilizing Five Seasons’ Olympic-sized outdoor pools, the “Seasons Swims Against Cancer” event is open to members and non-members and offers teams or individuals one-, four- or six-mile swims. Participants are encouraged to raise money in support of their swim ahead of the event. All funds raised will benefit cancer prevention, treatment, research and clinical trials at Swim Across America labs.

“Cancer impacts everyone and that’s why Five Seasons wanted to host this event so we could help in the fight to prevent and treat this terrible disease,” said Nancy Conard, Vice President of Operations at Five Seasons Sports Clubs. “Swim Across America has a network of the nation’s best doctors and researchers pioneering new cures and treatments. By partnering with SAA for our ‘Seasons Swims Against Cancer’ event we hope to make waves in the fight against cancer by raising money for cancer research. This event is open to everyone looking to join us in our fight!”

Additionally, teams and individuals can receive incentives based on their levels of fundraising, including Swim Across America t-shirts ($50 raised), sunglasses ($100), towels ($300) and Amazon gift cards ($1,000). Swimmers at SAA events often swim together with family and friends in honor of a loved one, for fun, to train or just to make a difference.

More than 100 Olympic swimmers have participated in Swim Across America events, including Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Missy Franklin and Elizabeth Beisel, who made national headlines in May when the two-time Olympic medalist announced she would become the first woman to swim the 20km route from Pt. Judith to Block Island in Rhode Island on Aug. 30.

“Facing a pandemic reminded all of us that being physically and mentally healthy is a gift we sometimes may take for granted,” said Heather Harris, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Corporex Companies LLC. “I have been fortunate to support and participate in Swim Across America’s events for over a decade and have personally witnessed the positive impact made by this organization. I am passionate about bringing this opportunity to my hometown and am excited to support a cause near and dear to me through an event perfectly suited for our facilities.”

Swim Across America is a nonprofit that runs swimming-related events throughout the country to support cancer research at recognized hospitals and institutions. Since 1987, SAA has granted nearly $100 million.

Those interested in participating can learn more, register and donate at www.swimacrossamerica.org.

