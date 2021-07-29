First National Bank of Kentucky invites public to stop by its new full-service center in Fort Wright















First National Bank of Kentucky is holding an Open House at its new full-service banking center located at 2001 Dixie Highway in Ft. Wright — and President Lytle Thomas is inviting everyone to stop by.

Lytle has returned to community banking as FNB’s president.

The new open-concept banking center boasts a 24-hour ATM, modern self-service teller systems, drive-through and in-center banking.

The First National team hopes you’ll stop by for coffee and donuts early in the day or food and refreshment all day long. They look forward to showing visitors around the new banking center.

“I am delighted to be able to bring a fresh new option to the Northern Kentucky banking scene,” Thomas said. “This is a bank that has 140 years of history serving Kentucky banking needs and is now right here to deliver great service through technology and personal service.”

First National Bank of Kentucky opened its first location in 1881 in Carrollton and today operates five branches throughout the Northern Kentucky region, including Crestwood, Warsaw, Florence, and Ft. Wright. Former State Senator Joseph A. Donaldson served as the bank’s first president. He and his five successors have seen the bank operate through two world wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession, and now a global pandemic.

“We want to continue to serve our customers by providing the technology and personal service they want from their bank,” said Thomas.

As FNBKY expands into the Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati market, it will continue to utilize innovative technology to meet the individual needs of its customers in an independent, small-bank environment. The Ft. Wright Branch’s hours will be Monday through Thursday 8:30-5 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m.-noon. Visit www.fnbkentucky.com for more information.

First National Bank of Kentucky’s mission to serve and invest in its communities saw them through over 140 years of historical challenges. Utilizing innovative banking technology, FNBKY continues to stay true to its community values while serving the Northern Kentucky, South Eastern Indiana, and Greater Cincinnati areas.

