Fidelity announces plans to hire hundreds of new employees, provide training at Covington campus















Fidelity Investments has announced plans to hire nearly 600 people in Covington, adding to hundreds of hires at the financial services company’s Kenton County campus since the beginning of 2020.

The vast majority of the roughly 600 available positions at Fidelity’s Covington office are for unlicensed roles and do not require previous experience in financial services, though the company also is hiring for licensed roles and leadership, operations and technology jobs. Additionally, Fidelity will offer training to new employees who aspire to become certified or learn more about the financial services industry.

“These new jobs come at a time when people are reconsidering what kind of work they want to do, and where they see themselves,” said Kevin Canafax, vice president of regional public affairs at Fidelity Investments. “Fidelity employees help our customers with some of life’s most important financial goals, such as buying a home or planning for retirement. If you care about helping people, there’s a job here for you.”

The new hires will join the nearly 4,700 professionals already working for Fidelity in the Covington area, comprising mostly client and relationship management professionals, operations specialists and technologists. The company’s latest hiring effort adds to roughly 730 jobs created at Fidelity’s Covington campus since the beginning of 2020.

Since 1992, when Fidelity first located in Covington, the company’s workforce has increased nearly tenfold in Kenton County. Today, the location serves as the heart of Fidelity’s customer experience, and the company stands as one of Northern Kentucky’s largest employers.

Fidelity is also an important corporate citizen for the region, providing free, state-standardized personal finance workshops for hundreds of Kentucky schoolteachers. These programs equip teachers with tools for achieving financial success in life as well as concepts and teaching techniques to help them share this knowledge with their students.

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said Fidelity continues playing an instrumental part in moving the region’s economy forward.

“Fidelity has played an enormous role in helping our community recover from the pandemic, and the company’s plans to hire hundreds bode well for our region’s economic future,” Judge/Executive Knochelmann said. “Fidelity’s continued success here demonstrates the high caliber of people we have working in Kenton County and Northern Kentucky as a whole. I’m grateful for all Fidelity continues to do for our community.

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer saluted Fidelity’s decades-long commitment in Northern Kentucky and to the City of Covington, citing the continued expansion as adding energy to the city’s accelerating economic momentum.

“As a member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I sponsored the legislation that smoothed the way for Fidelity’s arrival in Covington nearly three decades ago, and in the time since, the company has been a tremendous corporate partner and has played a key role in our city’s development,” Meyer said. “We remain committed to helping Fidelity grow and thrive here for years to come.”

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume echoed Fidelity’s importance to the region as an integral contributor to a successful financial services sector.

“Fidelity’s significant investment and addition of hundreds of new, well-paying financial services career opportunities demonstrates there is an educated, available talent base in the Cincinnati region,” said Crume. “We appreciate their bullish approach to the post-pandemic recovery and growth strategy at their Northern Kentucky campus.”

Headquartered in Boston, Fidelity employs more than 51,000 people across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The company aims to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses it serves. It helps more than 35 million individuals invest their own life savings, 22,000 businesses manage employee benefit programs, and more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions by offering investment and technology solutions to drive growth.

For more information on Fidelity Investments, visit www.fidelity.com.

From Governor’s Office