Dennis Daughtery joins Jim’s Fine Wine & Spirits as wine sommelier — join a wine tasting















Jim’s Fine Wine & Spirits has named Sommelier Dennis Daugherty to its staff of wine and liquor experts.

Daugherty is one of the few sommeliers residing in Northern Kentucky and brings his expertise in wine to Jim’s customers. Typically found in fine restaurants, a sommelier has expertise in wine pairings with dinner menus and cocktail receptions. A sommelier is a certified wine expert who has undergone extensive training and education in wine chemistry, wine making, growing, and tasting including regions of the Americas and abroad.

“We are thrilled to introduce Dennis Daugherty to visitors at our store,” said Jim’s owner Jude Hehman. “His expertise in wine has already made an impact on the wines we are ordering, and he brings a depth of services we are now able to offer to our customers.”

Daugherty lives in Cold Spring and has experienced wines in many countries with his 25 years of business travel.

“I gained an interest in wine through my business career selling packaging equipment in the wine and alcohol industry,” said Daugherty.

Preferring to stay closer to home and scale back his travel, Dennis is devoting his time to helping Jim’s get re-started and expand their wine selections in the new store.

“It is exciting to be a part of new and different retail experience,” said Daugherty. “I look forward to bringing my wine knowledge to the people of Northern Kentucky.”

Daugherty joins Alfonse Mele, another well-known store manager, on the team at Jim’s.

Plans are underway now for wine events and tastings events. Fridays and Saturdays Jim’s will host wine tasting from 5-7pm.