Dedication set for Point/Arc’s Matthew R. Remke Home in Florence for Sunday July 11















The dedication of the Point/Arc’s Matthew R. Remke Home in Florence is set for Sunday afternoon, July 11th, between 1- 3 p.m.

Judi Gerding, Founder and President of The Point/Arc, said, “At the time we had ribbon cutting for then our 11th residential home,” Gerding said, “we hadn’t had a major donor so it has been called our Moonstone Home because it’s located on (8481) Moonstone Court in Florence.”

Gerding said that Bill Remke called and said his family would like to name this home in memory of Matthew, whose untimely passing at the young age of 41 left a forever void in the lives of his circle of family and friends.

Bill and wife Andrea and their four children – Brayden, Mia, Theresa and Payton who currently reside in Arizona, his mother Sherrill and sisters Monica and Lauren, Julea are all expected to attend the dedication.

The public is invited as well.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.

More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.