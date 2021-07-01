Dayton to celebrate Pirates Independence Day July 3 with kid-friendly event featuring pirates and more















The Dayton Main Street Board and Hickory Dickory Dock Retro Candies are sponsoring a Pirates Independence Day carnival on Saturday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City’s Monument Park, located at 709 6th Ave. in Dayton.

The event will feature pirates, of course, as well as magicians, face-painting, games, and several bouncy houses for kids. More than 40 vendors from wood workers to candle makers and booths with handmade jewelry and pottery will located at the park.

“The carnival is a family-friendly event,” said Greg Wilcher, a Main Street Board member who operates Hickory Dickory Dock Retro Candies at 530 Sixth Ave. in Dayton. “We will have vendors, games, magicians, and we even expect an appearance from ‘Jack Sparrow’ from Pirates of the Caribbean. This is a chance for the whole family to enjoy the beginning of the July 4th holiday weekend close to home without spending a fortune and at an event where everyone can have fun.”

