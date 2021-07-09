Dayton Summer Bash tomorrow at Gil Lynn Park; police department raising funds for holiday gifts















The Dayton Police Department will hold the Dayton Summer Bash from 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, July 9, at Gil Lynn Park, 203 Greendevil Lane, next Dayton High School.

The event will include a face painting, a water balloon fight, an inflatable obstacle course, a corn hole competition for the adults, a raffle, and a K-9 demonstration from Dayton Police Officer Gil Marksberry.

Pizza and drinks will be sold at the event. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Dayton Civic Club, which will use the funds to purchase Christmas gifts for children from low-income families to ensure they have a happy holiday season.

“The goal of the event is not only to raise money for Christmas gifts for children, but also to provide an opportunity for the community to interact with our police department and to meet some of our officers and other members of the Dayton community,” said Officer Billy Linkugel, who organized the event on behalf of the Dayton Police Department.

Everyone who attends the event will automatically be entered for a chance to win a prize provided to the police department by the Cincinnati Reds.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved over to the Dayton Community Center (the former YMCA Building), which located at the corner of Berry Street and Second Avenue.