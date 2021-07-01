CVG Airport previews 4th of July travel — tips on how to plan ahead for busy travel weekend















Summer travel season has begun, and travelers are returning to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). CVG anticipates serving 80% of 2019 passenger volumes this summer.



The busiest days for 4th of July travel are projected to be Thursday, 7/1 and Friday, 7/2. The busiest times for departures are 5–7 a.m. The busiest times for arrivals can span from noon–2 p.m. and the late evening.

CVG remains the regional airport leader in offering the most nonstop destinations. It recently added new nonstop service to Key West, FL; Portland, ME; and Hilton Head, SC. The more popular destinations are Seattle, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Orlando, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale in Florida as well as the Rocky Mountain region. The airport has nonstop service to 14 different destinations in Florida with more than 200 weekly flights this summer. This is more than a 50% increase compared to summer 2019. To review nonstop flights offered at CVG, please check here.



Below are some tips and updates for those traveling in the coming week:



• Arrive to the airport at least two hours before your scheduled departure to avoid feeling rushed and the chance of missing your flight.

• Parking options include the CVG Terminal Garage and Economy Lot. You can find details here.

• Remember to bring your mask. Per the CDC, TSA and U.S. Department of Transportation masks are still required on all forms of public transportation, which includes at airports and on aircraft.

• Pack appropriately – remember what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on and personal items. Link to TSA “What Can I Bring?” page here.



“We continue to see leisure travel returning this summer and are hopeful it increases throughout the rest of the year,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We encourage passengers to visit our website which provides tips, videos and links to resources for travelers to feel comfortable and confident when arriving back to the airport.”



