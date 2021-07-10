Crittenden’s Brittnay Maxey finds happy place with The Happy Co. and its focus on heath and wellness















The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, has recognized long-time Crittenden resident Brittnay Maxey for her business and leadership skills.

While her hard work led to her new recognition of Royal Black Diamond, Maxey credits her role with The Happy Co. for making a significant impact in her life and the lives of her family.

Maxey found stability in The Happy Co. during a time of stress and constant exhaustion. As she struggled to find her balance between work and family, Maxey was introduced to The Happy Co. and the brand’s Happy Coffee called Elevate MAX® that was designed to support mood elevation, appetite control and extreme energy. Several years after this journey started, Maxey has continued to find mental and emotional support through her business with The Happy Co. and those she works with every day.

“The key to building a successful business is love and consistency,” Maxey said. “When you truly lead from your heart, want what’s best for others and just love people where they are, you can’t go wrong.”

Maxey focuses on growing her Happy Co. business through building diverse relationships and sharing the quality products the company offers. She appreciates the flexibility of the role, which allows her to never miss key moments with her family.

“Our Brand Partners are at the core of our company, and their hard work and dedication is never lost on our leadership team,” said Garrett McGrath, President of The Happy Co. “We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements with the recognition they deserve.”