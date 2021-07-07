Covington’s newest police officer is a sergeant with six years experience in Michigan; sworn in, on the job















Covington’s newest police officer is a sergeant with over six years of experience enforcing the law and protecting citizens in Michigan.

Mitchell Matuz, who comes to Covington from the Mattawan Police Department, took the oath of office Tuesday during a brief swearing-in ceremony at Covington City Hall. He previously also served with the Kent County Sheriff Department and the Bangor Police Department.

As a lateral hire, Matuz is already trained and will not have to attend the state-run Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy. He will begin patrolling in Covington as soon as he completes in-housing training, Covington Police Chief Rob Nader said.

“We’re fortunate to be able to attract officers from other states and other departments, and we’re looking forward to have Mitchell join our department,” Nader said. “His arrival as a trained officer is especially welcome because we have both vacant positions and a plethora of retirements coming at the end of July.”

Matuz has Bachelor of Arts degrees in criminal justice and in psychology from Michigan State University.

In handing Matuz his new badge today, Nader pointed out the four words on the back — “professionalism,” “integrity,” “justice,” and “compassion” – and said they represented the core values of the department.

Compassion and empathy are hallmarks of a good officer, he said.

Mayor Joe Meyer, who issued the oath, praised the leadership and officers at Covington PD and stressed to Matuz the importance of maintaining the department’s strong relationship with the community it serves.

“As a police officer, you are on the front lines,” the Mayor said. In fact, “for most of the people in Covington, you will be the face of the City.”

