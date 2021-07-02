Covington Farmers Market adds second location, will compete for AFT ‘People’s Choice’ best in nation















Covington Farmers Market is encouraging supporters to participate in America’s 13th annual Farmers Market Celebration bwtween June 21 to September 19.

American Farmland Trust (AFT), a national nonprofit dedicated to saving farmland, promoting sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on the land, has run the Celebration for 13 consecutive years, elevating the increasingly essential role farmers markets play in providing communities with access to fresh, locally grown food and connecting farmers directly with their customers.

In 2021, the Farmers Market Coalition joined the Celebration as a new partner and co-sponsor of the event.

“In many regions, especially during these unprecedented times, farmers markets have been vital to keeping existing farms in business and enabling new farms to get started,” said John Piotti, American Farmland Trust President and CEO. “Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, farmers markets have served as essential businesses, helping to connect farmers to customers, and customers to local, healthy food.”

To recognize the vital role farmers markets are playing this year, AFT will, in addition to recognizing top markets by region, offer cash prizes for the markets that finish in the top three of the “People’s Choice” category — $2,500 for first, $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third. These funds will be awarded to markets for marketing, communications, and other needs that help expand the market’s reach and impact. Shoppers are encouraged to come to the Covington Farmers Market Saturdays, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Corner of Park Place and Court Street, and then visit markets.farmland.org, where they can endorse the market, putting it in the running for national recognition and cash prizes.

The Market has also announced the addition of a second weeknight location. Beginning July 6, the Market be open Tuesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Holman Avenue. The second location will run weekly through November 16, with the potential to continue operating year-round based on its success during the 20-week trial period.

“If work, family time, sleep schedule, or a busy social life have your Saturday mornings spoken for, we hear you!” said Alexa Abner, Manager of Covington Farmers Market. “Every step we take- cultivating an interesting mix of farm and artisan vendors, appreciating loyal visitors, educating with fun activities, and accepting a variety of currencies, like SNAP/EBT- is taken with intention.”

The Market’s growth strategy has been centered around a grassroots approach; aiming to better support the Covington community and to better support our region’s producers. Covington Farmers Market hopes that by decentralizing the Market’s resources, the market can increase direct access to farm-fresh food and increase the visibility of direct-marketing small businesses.

“As we kicked off our 8th year of successful Saturdays in the Roebling Point business district, we knew Peak Season would be the perfect time to expand,” added Alexa. “The Westside neighborhood is a welcome location with its walkable streets surrounding up-and-coming MLK Boulevard, its gardens fostering green space and sustainability in the City’s landscape, and its foodie-friendly businesses grown from authenticity like Anchor Grill, Wunderbar, Gutierrez, and brand-new Olla. ”

Renaissance Covington