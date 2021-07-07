Cove Federal Credit Union names Maureen Hebert and Sandy Cambron to Board of Directors















Cove Federal Credit Union (Cove FCU) announced that Maureen Hebert and Sandy Cambron have been elected to the Board of Directors.

Each will serve a three-year term.

“I am proud to say that through the leadership of dedicated volunteers, Cove remains committed to serving our community and our members,” stated Cove Board of Directors Chairman Dave Guethlein, who was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

“We welcome Maureen and Sandy to the Board of Directors.”

The Board of Directors also announced the election of Sandy Delaney as Vice-Chair and Dan Moser as Secretary/Treasurer.

For more information about Cove Federal Credit Union click here or visit Cove at 577 Dudley Road, Edgewood.